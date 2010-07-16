Humorism
“The reality is we’re not channels. We’re content."
Ren & Stimpy, the new Comedy Central, and a comedy news roundup.
Seth Simons
Aug 12
If Your Free Speech Brought You To This, Of What Use Was Your Free Speech?
The thundering silence about Jeff Ross.
Seth Simons
Aug 7
Anatomy Of A Sellout
Inside the mind of Colin Jost.
Seth Simons
Aug 1
"Lorne Is Really Mad About This"
What Colin Jost's memoir reveals about Lorne Michaels.
Seth Simons
Jul 26
SNL's Relationship With Its Sponsors
A few insights from Colin Jost's memoir.
Seth Simons
Jul 21
What The Fuck Is Happening?
A few thoughts on c*ncel c*lture.
Seth Simons
Jul 16
"It's insane that they're even doing this."
On the end of iO.
Seth Simons
Jul 8
UCB Receives $700,000 to $2 Million in PPP Loans
The theatre said it would use the funds to retain 160 employees.
Seth Simons
Jul 7
"It's not easy being a man right now."
The D'Elia discourse is, uhhhhhh, bad.
Seth Simons
Jun 27
When UCB Tried To Pay Workers In Money They Could Only Spend At UCB
Experts say this was not strictly legal, but what else is new?
Seth Simons
Jun 23
Who Else?
A few obvious thoughts about Chris D'Elia.
Seth Simons
Jun 19
This Is Big, Maybe
On improv's long-overdue reckoning.
Seth Simons
Jun 14
