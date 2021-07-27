Humorism Is No Longer Publishing on Substack

A note

CommentShare

Hello! I’m writing this because I see a non-negligible number of people have signed up for Humorism via Substack since it relocated to Letterdrop. If you sign up here, you won’t receive any emails—please head over to Humorism.xyz and sign up there. Thanks and sorry for the inconvenience!

CommentShare
← Previous