Hello. I am Seth Simons and this is my newsletter. Subscribe for a mix of original reporting, criticism, blogging, and stray thoughts about work I publish elsewhere.
I used to be an assistant comedy editor at Paste Magazine. Currently I work as a freelance journalist covering the intersections of comedy and labor. Here are a few things I’ve written:
Upright Citizens Brigade and the Case for Paying Improvisors
The Death of an Improv Theatre: Mismanagement and Neglect at iO West
Humorism publishes twice a week: paid subscribers get both newsletters, while free subscribers just get the one. Comments and tips are always welcome.