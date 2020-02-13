What Is A Metaphor?

Seth SimonsFeb 13

Hello, free subscribers: I announced to paid subscribers last week that this newsletter is newly titled Humorism, and now I am telling you. If you’re interested in supporting this newsletter by upgrading your subscription, you can do so below. Thank you for reading.

Once upon a time there was an artist. He was a skilled artist, his paintings beloved of all in the village, but he was also an ambitious artist, and he wanted more than what he had. He wanted fame and wealth, and he wanted admiration and respect, and he wanted all that lay beyond these. Which was why, one day, he visited the local wise man. 

“Wise man,” said the artist. “I am content with my lot, but I am not content. I seek fame and wealth, and I seek admiration and respect, and I seek all that lies beyond these. How do I find them?”

“This is easy,” the wise man replied. “You must only answer one question: what is a metaphor?”

So the artist set off to find his answer. He climbed great mountains and traversed wide seas. He weathered angry storms and survived merciless droughts. He wrestled violent bulls and watched his limbs blacken with venom. Finally he returned to the wise man.  

“Wise man,” said the artist. “I have answered your question. A metaphor is the containment in each thing of all other things. The suffering of the lion is the suffering of the lamb. The joy of the child is the joy of the flea. Each one reveals the other: you need only look to see.”

“That is right,” the wise man replied, and rewarded the artist for his trials with the gifts of fame and wealth.

Some years later the artist returned. “Wise man,” he said. “You have taught me how all things reveal each other, and you have given me the gifts of fame and wealth. I am content with my lot, but I am not content. I seek also admiration and respect, and all that lies beyond these. How do I find them?”

“This is easy,” the wise man replied. “You must only answer one question: what is a metaphor?”

So the artist set off to find his answer. He plumbed deep caverns and scaled deadly cliffs. He fell into unfathomable love and met inexpressible loss. He tamed wild horses and spoke the language of ravens. Finally he returned to the wise man. 

“Wise man,” said the artist. “I have answered your question. A metaphor is the containment in each thing of my own self. The suffering of the lion is my own suffering. The joy of the flea is my own joy. In each one I am reflected: I need only remember myself to see.”

“That is right,” the wise man replied, and rewarded the artist for his trials with the gifts of admiration and respect.

Some years later the artist returned. “Wise man,” he said. “You have taught me how all things reveal each other, and you have taught me how all things reveal myself. You have given me the gifts of fame and wealth, and you have given me the gifts of admiration and respect. I am content with my lot, but I am not content. I seek all that lies beyond. How do I find it?”

“This is easy,” the wise man replied. “You must only answer one question: what is a metaphor?”

So the artist set off to find his answer. He cut through dark forests and rode caravans of ice. He crawled over bodies and forgot how to speak. He slaughtered fields of cattle and wept until dawn. Finally he returned to the wise man.

“Wise man,” said the artist. “I have answered your question. A metaphor is the containment in each thing of its own self. The suffering of the lion is its own suffering. The joy of the flea is its own joy. Each thing exists apart from the other, and together they form a whole, and although I am not those things, can never be those things, I am of that whole. I need only forget myself to see.”

“That is right,” the wise man replied, and rewarded the artist for his trials with the gifts of empathy and clarity. 

Share

Some years later the artist returned. “Wise man,” he said. “You have taught me how all things reveal each other, and you have taught me how all things reveal myself, and you have taught me how all things reveal what they are, and through this the greater self we belong to. You have given me the gifts of fame and wealth, and you have given me the gifts of admiration and respect, and you have given me the gifts of empathy and clarity. I am content with my lot, but I am not content.”

“Your last gift is too much,” the artist continued. “I see too clearly the suffering of the lion, which I have caused. I see too clearly the joy of the flea, which vanishes in an instant. I see too clearly the despair of the wise man, whose wisdom changes nothing. I see too clearly the world as it appears, rather than the world as I wish to see it. Please, let me return what you have given.”

“This is easy,” the wise man replied, and touched the artist’s forehead, and took back his gifts of empathy and clarity, and all the knowledge that afforded these gifts, and all the knowledge they afforded in turn.

Neal Brennan @nealbrennan
Is it too early to say the central metaphor in Parasite didn't actually work?

February 10th 2020

42 Retweets
Neal Brennan @nealbrennan
Who is the parasite? The rich or the poor? With that in mind, explain the 3rd act to me.

February 10th 2020

17 Retweets
Neal Brennan @nealbrennan
@maxrbever Max, while I appreciate the advice, my feelings about the film are what they are. You may all call it class cluelessness, but if one group of people kills a second group after the first group lied to get jobs with them, my heart goes out to the murder victims.🤷‍♂️

February 11th 2020

Neal Brennan @nealbrennan
@Mianaught @Blvckedout The poor people were duplicitous murderers. Orders of magnitude worse. (Please don't hit me with "they had to be.") For the metaphor to work IMO the rich people should have been as craven as the poor in different ways. Longing for watches or a second home, cheating the poor etc.

February 11th 2020

Neal Brennan @nealbrennan
@BoringDrew @zandywithaz @JustinMoris but how are the rich people awful? Other than people's built in bias against rich people.

February 10th 2020

Neal Brennan @nealbrennan
@FreshaSteven Too vague. Also, the rich people took their kids camping and had birthday parties for them. Pretty human.

February 10th 2020

1 Retweet

The artist was pleased to be rid of what pained him, and he was pleased to retain his fame and his wealth, the admiration of his admirers and the respect of his peers. 

Neal Brennan @nealbrennan
@xansundertale thank-you. I'm an excellent comedian and joke writer. Filthy rich from it.

August 6th 2018

2 Retweets
Neal Brennan @nealbrennan
@FoxesSox @mcintyremuddle @AkilahObviously Im more accomplished than she is. I didn't speak down to her. She spoke down to me. It was disrespectful.

February 10th 2020

Neal Brennan @nealbrennan
@toophattoofly @ashtongraham @meghantonjes @AkilahObviously Not what I said. She has every right to an opinion. She Doesn't have the right to be condescending to me. she also claimed to have a better understanding of art and metaphor than me. Based on things in development. 😂

February 10th 2020

While he spent the rest of his days painting works of brilliant color and vivid spectacle, few who saw these works recognized the world they depicted. And the few who did knew of no other. 

Neal Brennan @nealbrennan
Joke from "3 Mics" about Confederate Flag.

August 18th 2017

412 Retweets

And when the artist walked past the wise man’s house one day, at the end of his life, he remembered nothing of the trials he once endured, nor the wisdom they brought him. 

Phillip Henry @MajorPhilebrity
@nealbrennan Well, generally, in this country the most popular media centers whiteness or panders to it. He also wrote a guide to the Hamptons. You created a show that made fun of those very types of ppl. I’m not saying he’s not funny or an awful person, I’ve often said the opposite.

August 14th 2018

Neal Brennan @nealbrennan
@MajorPhilebrity He also wrote the Election Night sketch with me, starring Dave C and Chris R. It may be satisfying to stereotype a white person, but you got the wrong one.

August 14th 2018

And he was content with his lot.

Akilah Hughes @AkilahObviously
My book, my podcast, my sundance lab fellowship, my USC MacArthur Foundation fellowship, my two Comedy Central shows in development my work with Netflix and HBO. My activism, my organizing, my base-level understanding of The Dark Knight.

Neal Brennan @nealbrennan

@AkilahObviously Based on what body of work?

February 10th 2020

1,132 Retweets
Neal Brennan @nealbrennan
@AkilahObviously Your shows in development. 😂 and your fellowships. 🤣 Make some actual work that can survive the marketplace of ideas and time and then I'll consider it. (Akilah goes to Neal's bad work and not his great work to prop up her argument)

February 10th 2020

3 Retweets
Knonymouse @alias_kmouse
@nealbrennan @AkilahObviously Dude, I have never even cracked the slightest smirk at anything I’ve seen you do or heard you say over multiple years and multiple appearances. Your smugness is unwarranted.

February 11th 2020

Neal Brennan @nealbrennan
@alias_kmouse @AkilahObviously Hhahhahh. Millions of people disagree with you. I'm sorry but I and the things I've written are popular. 🤷‍♂️

February 11th 2020

But he was not content.

Header image via Netflix.

← PreviousNext →