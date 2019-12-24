What I Liked
|Seth Simons
|Dec 24, 2019
I thought I might send out a list of things that enriched my life this year. Here it is, by no means comprehensive, in no particular order.
-“Advent” by Heather Christle
-The Government Lake by James Tate
-The Heavens by Sandra Newman
-The Word Pretty by Elisa Gabbert
-What You Have Heard Is True by Carolyn Forché (could not put it down!)
-“Quartet” by Simple Town
-The Scottish Highlands
-Lisa Hannigan & Stargaze: Live in Dublin
-Atlantic City at UCB
-TV Dinner at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective
-Rajat Should Not Be On SNL (heh heh heh)
-Mr. In Between (does anyone else watch this show?)
-Mister America
-The Man In The High Castle Season 4 (against all odds the spirit of The OA lives on)
-Goliath Season 3 (gripping! Timely!)
-The Affair Season 5
-An Emmy For Megan Season 2
-Long Shot
-Hollywood Handbook
-Doughboys
-What We Do In The Shadows
-“The Loop” by J. Robert Lennon
-“Auteur Theory” by Fran Hoepfner
-Marriage Story (SO SUE ME)
-The Oregon Coast
-The Other Two (Wanda Sykes! Ken Marino! The rest!)
-Kachka (this one is a restaurant)
-The Righteous Gemstones
-Ad Astra (I liked when there was an evil monkey)
-High Life (I liked when there was a spaceship full of dogs)
-Undone
-I’m Scared But I’ve Been Here Before
-Samin Nosrat’s fesenjoon recipe
-Lots of other stuff I will remember as soon as I hit publish
-My friends :-)
Happy holidays,
Seth
