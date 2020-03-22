Mass Layoffs at Second City

Second City laid off its night staff on Friday evening, per an email I’ve obtained. Sources tell me the Chicago theater also laid off members of its production staff that afternoon. Some production staffers were informed that they would be rehired when the theatre reopens, although they will not receive pay or benefits in the interim. In total, about 100 people lost their jobs.

The email to night staff was unclear as to whether those employees would be rehired, referring to the action as a “suspension” and “layoffs” in the same paragraph. Here’s that email, from Second City’s Human Resources department:

Sources in the night staff have spent the last two days asking Second City whether their jobs will be there when the theater reopens. None have received a response. “They’re actively ignoring,” one messaged me. “I have a feeling they’re leaving it ambiguous on purpose,” wrote another. A third pointed out that Second City sent the above email to a mix of personal accounts, relying in some cases on outdated information, and work accounts, which night staffers were “immediately locked out of.” As a result, many workers were unaware of their termination until hours later. I am told night staffers have also been locked out of the internal messaging system they relied on for most communications with each other, making it difficult for them to share information about the layoffs.

I have also reached out to Second City, to no avail. I will update this post as I get more information.

Header image by Jeffrey Zeldman.